Woman charged with stabbing man to death in Peterborough

A woman has been charged with stabbing a man to death in a Peterborough street.

Martyna Ogonowska, 18, of Victoria Place, Peterborough, has been charged with murder and remains in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning, Tuesday October 23.

Police at the scene in Oakdale Avenue yesterday. Photo: Terry Harris

The body of a man, thought to be a 23-year-old of Eastern European descent but living in Peterborough, was discovered in a car in Oakdale Avenue at 7.10am yesterday, Sunday October 21.

The man was confirmed dead a short while later.



A post mortem examination today at Peterborough City Hospital concluded he died from a single stab wound to the chest.





A 19-year-old woman from Peterborough, who was arrested last night on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released under investigation.

Police at the scene in Peterborough yesterday. Photo: David Lowndes

