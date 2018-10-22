Second arrest made in Peterborough murder investigation

A second person has been arrested in Peterborough after police launched a murder investigation yesterday.

Police were called to Oakdale Avenue in Peterborough at 7.10am yesterday (21 October) by the ambulance service following reports of concern for a man in a parked car.



The man, who is in his 20s, was confirmed dead a short while later and has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

The scene in Oakdale Avenue in Peterborough on Sunday. Photo: David Lowndes

Detectives are treating the death as suspicious and an 18-year-old woman from Peterborough quickly arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police have now also arrested a 19-year-old woman from Peterborough on conspiracy to murder.

She was arrested in the city at 11.10pm last night, Sunday.

Officers have this morning been given an extra 12 hours to question the 18-year-old woman and both are in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

The scene in Oakdale Avenue in Peterborough on Sunday. Photo: Terry Harris

A post-mortem to establish the cause of death is due to take place at Peterborough City Hospital at 10am this morning.

The man, named to the Peterborough Telegraph locally as a 23-year-old man of Eastern European descent, is still to be formally identifed.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Gallop, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: "We are looking to speak to anyone who has any information about this death and particularly anyone who saw or heard any disturbance in the Oakdale Avenue area between 5am and 7am today."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 93 of 21 October or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org