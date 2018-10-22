Shocked Peterborough residents describe scene from a 'horror movie' after man found dead, surrounded by blood

Shocked residents on Oakdale Avenue in Peterborough have described a scene "out of a horror movie" after a man was found dead, suspected murdered, in a quiet residential street.

The blood stained street is all that remains at the scene where a man, understood to be 23-years-old of Eastern European descent, was found dead in his car in the early hours.

Police at the scene in Oakdale Avenue on Sunday

Police vehicles, both marked and unmarked can still be seen periodically patrolling the silent street as the murder investigation continues, two young women, aged 18 and 19, remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

One resident recalled how a family member was woken by screams and an argument in the early hours of yesterday morning, Sunday October 21.

The mum told how her brother-in-law's bedroom is on the bottom floor of their home overlooking the scene where the young man died.

Police at the scene in Oakdale Avenue on Sunday

She said: "My brother-in-law heard screams and shouts coming from outside his house in the early hours.

"He went back to sleep and ignored it and in was woken up a few hours later by police at the door."

One elderly resident told how his wife gave CPR to the man. He was said to be tall and had a dark beard.

He said: "My wife has been terribly affected by yesterday- she is too hurt to speak but she helped give the man CPR but unfortunately he didn't make it.

"We are all so shaken by what has happened on our road yesterday- In 36 years of us living here, nothing like this has ever gone on."

A lady in her 40s who lives only across the street from where the fatal incident took place, told how she witnessed the tragic man lying on the street surrounded by blood.

She added: "I opened my door yesterday morning just after 7am to paramedics giving the man CPR. There was blood surrounding his body and he lay lifeless.

"It was like something out of a horror movie.

"The music was blaring out of the car and the passenger door was left open because whoever did this wanted to get away really quickly.

"You could tell that they parked that car in a hell of a rush because the whole thing was basically on the pavement."

Police were called to Oakdale Avenue in Peterborough at 7.10am yesterday (21 October) by the ambulance service following reports of concern for a man in a parked car.



The man was confirmed dead a short while later was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where a post mortem was carried out this morning, Monday.

Detectives are treating the death as suspicious and an 18-year-old woman from Peterborough quickly arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police also arrested a 19-year-old woman from Peterborough on conspiracy to murder at 11.10pm last night.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Gallop, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: "We are looking to speak to anyone who has any information about this death and particularly anyone who saw or heard any disturbance in the Oakdale Avenue area between 5am and 7am today."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 93 of 21 October or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org