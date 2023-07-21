Burglary, shoplifting and weapons offences on the rise as crime increases in Peterborough

There have been large increases in burglary and shoplifting in Peterborough over the past year new data has revealed.

Overall, crime in the city has risen by 10 per cent, with 24,678 offences recorded in the 12 months up to the end of March this year.

The data, revealed by the Office For National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday morning, showed the rate of the rise in crime in Peterborough was twice that of the increase across the whole of the England and Wales, and above that of the rise seen in Cambridgeshire, which stood at six per cent over the same period.

Now North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has called for more to be done to tackle the increase.

Mr Vara said: “The rise in the local crime statistics is very concerning and it is important that we do all we can to reduce them.

“I know that the police are under enormous pressure but clearly more needs to be done and I will be taking this up with them.”

The statistics show that dishonesty offences showed a large increase, with the overall number of burglaries going up by 37 per cent – with burglaries at city homes increasing by 27 per cent, and non-dwelling burglaries going up by 60 per cent. Shoplifting offences increased by 59 per cent.

The Peterborough Telegraph recently reported that a new police officer, employed specifically to deal with offences in the city centre was appointed following concerns from businesses.

The number of violent offences in the city increased by seven per cent, stalking and harassment went up by 13 per cent, and the number of sexual offences increased by eight per cent. Possession of weapons offences increased by 18 per cent.

However, there was some good news, as offences of criminal damage and arson fell by two per cent, while drug offences fell by 10 per cent.

Superintendent Neil Billany, Area Commander for Peterborough, said: “Crime levels in Peterborough are now more reflective of where they were at pre-covid levels, not in excess of them and when you couple that with the cost of living issues and a rapidly increasing population, we would expect to see a rise in many of these areas.

“This year we became one of the first forces in the country to announce meeting the national officer recruitment drive pushing our headcount to 1,756, the most officers in the force’s history. We are now seeing those officers join the frontline and they are making a difference.

“Also since I took up my position in March last year (2022) I have focused on ensuring our neighbourhood and volume crime teams are fully staffed to enable us to provide a better service both in terms of identifying and preventing crimes before they happen. When a crime does happen we can also investigate it thoroughly to ensure the best chance of a successful conviction.

“We are also focusing on offenders, using every opportunity to charge and remand those who are hurting us the most and actively considering solutions like Criminal Behaviour Orders for anyone charged with an acquisitive crime.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston said: “Any increase in crime is a concern to me. While I am pleased to see some of the innovative approaches being used by neighbourhood policing officers in Peterborough, it remains my job to hold the Chief Constable to account for an effective and efficient service and I will continue to do so.