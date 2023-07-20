Armed police arrest teenagers aged 13,15 and 17 after reports of a firearm at Queensgate

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Following a report from Queensgate security about three teenagers with a potential firearm in the centre yesterday evening, our armed officers were deployed and recovered this imitation firearm.“Three boys, aged 13, 15 and 17 were arrested inside Puttstars and brought into custody.“They have since been released on bail with conditions not to go to Queensgate unless with an appropriate adult, while we carry out further enquiries.“We understand incidents of this nature can be quite frightening for members of the public, however we would like to reassure people that incidents of this nature are very rare – our officers responded quickly and an investigation is ongoing.”