Bungling burglar jailed after leaving blood at Peterborough crime scene

A burglar was caught out after brazenly plundering goods from a Peterborough home and leaving them in the victim’s car outside.

Andrew Jenkins, 43, committed two burglaries in Peterborough on the same night – but he was caught after leaving blood at one of the crime scenes, leading police to capture him.

Cambridge Crown Court heard how Jenkins broke into the house in Vere Road, Dogsthorpe, at about 4am on 1 May.

Andrew Jenkins

He grabbed a Playstation 5, two Apple iPads and two handbags and the car’s keys and placed the items in the vehicle outside.

However, the victim was at home and came downstairs to find his car unlocked and Jenkins gone.

At about 2am the same morning, Jenkins had prised open the kitchen window of a house in Eaglesthorpe, Peterborough.

However, he had again been disturbed, by a woman at the property, and had made off empty-handed.

Jenkins was arrested after his blood was found on some of the recovered items and on a light switch at the Vere Road property.

On Friday (14 July), at Cambridge Crown Court, Jenkins, of St Paul’s Road, Peterborough, was jailed for two years and five months having pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary.

DC George Corney said: “Jenkins brazenly burgled these two homes in one morning, showing no regard for the people who lived there or the impact his crime would have on them.

