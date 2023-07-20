News you can trust since 1948
Bungling burglar jailed after leaving blood at Peterborough crime scene

Andrew Jenkins committed two burglaries on the same night – but has now been jailed for more than two years
By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST

A burglar was caught out after brazenly plundering goods from a Peterborough home and leaving them in the victim’s car outside.

Andrew Jenkins, 43, committed two burglaries in Peterborough on the same night – but he was caught after leaving blood at one of the crime scenes, leading police to capture him.

Cambridge Crown Court heard how Jenkins broke into the house in Vere Road, Dogsthorpe, at about 4am on 1 May.

Andrew Jenkins
Andrew Jenkins
He grabbed a Playstation 5, two Apple iPads and two handbags and the car’s keys and placed the items in the vehicle outside.

However, the victim was at home and came downstairs to find his car unlocked and Jenkins gone.

At about 2am the same morning, Jenkins had prised open the kitchen window of a house in Eaglesthorpe, Peterborough.

However, he had again been disturbed, by a woman at the property, and had made off empty-handed.

Jenkins was arrested after his blood was found on some of the recovered items and on a light switch at the Vere Road property.

On Friday (14 July), at Cambridge Crown Court, Jenkins, of St Paul’s Road, Peterborough, was jailed for two years and five months having pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary.

DC George Corney said: “Jenkins brazenly burgled these two homes in one morning, showing no regard for the people who lived there or the impact his crime would have on them.

“Tackling burglary is a force priority and we will do all we can to bring burglars to justice.”