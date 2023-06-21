Shoplifting summit to be held in Peterborough to deal with rising problems in city centre

Businesses, police and other agencies will come together in Peterborough to try and tackle the rising problem of shoplifting in the city centre.

A special summit will be held at the Town Hall on Friday morning do discuss what can be done to tackle the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Statistics released in April by the Office for National Statistics showed that in the past 12 months, shoplifting in Peterborough had increased by 54 per cent in the past year.

Shoplifting has increased by 54 per cent in the past year

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, who is one of the people who set up the summit said: “Businesses and retail staff contact me all the time to express their concerns about shoplifting. I want action. I have organised a shoplifting summit with Peterborough Positive to help businesses tell their story.

“It will bring together businesses and representatives from the Police, Council and Peterborough Positive. We want a plan to combat this crime.

“More often than not, this is organised criminality by gangs. We need an effective police response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Business owners and retail staff should not have to put up with this criminal activity and blatant intimidation on a daily basis.”

When the statistics around the increase in shoplifting were revealed – with an increase in burglary also seen – a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said COVID was partly to blame for the rise.

They said: “Any increase in crime is concerning, however, these statistics should be seen in the context of the Covid pandemic, the impact it had on crime and the subsequent return to more normal levels last year.

“Compared to 2019, dwelling burglary in the city in 2022 dropped by 2.9%, from 522 to 507 offences, and compared to 2018, by 8.3%, from 553 offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a similar picture with shoplifting, where offences in 2022 dropped by 23.4% from 2018 levels and rose by only 2.2% from 2019."

The spokesperson also said in April that the force was working with businesses, and were seeking criminal behaviour orders against prolific individuals to stop them offending.