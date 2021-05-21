Child rushed to hospital with serious injuries after collision with bus on the way to school in Peterborough

Ormiston Bushfield Academy.

The child was cycling towards Ormiston Bushfield Academy in Orton when they were involved in a collision with a bus in Clayton, Orth Goldhay at just before 8:15am.

They were rushed to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries but have since been transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge to receive urgent treatment.

In a message issued to parents online, Principal Dennis Kirwan said: “Early this morning one of our students was involved in a traffic incident while cycling to school.

“Emergency services were immediately called to the incident, which took place around two miles from the school itself, and the student was quickly transported to hospital where they are now receiving urgent treatment.

“The health and safety of our students is absolutely paramount and we are providing the necessary support to the student’s family and friends at this difficult time, alongside liaising with the police. All our very best wishes and thoughts are with the student and their family.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police added: “We were called at 8.14am this morning (Friday) by the ambulance service reporting a collision in Clayton, Orton Goldhay, between a bus and a child near to the primary school.

“The road was closed but reopened at about 9.10am.