The Ruddy Duck at Peakirk has closed

Andy and Sue Ruddy have run The Ruddy Duck at Peakirk since 2003 – but at the end of February surrendered the premises licence to Peterborough City Council and closed the pub.

The pub’s website and social media pages are no longer visible.

Wellington Pub Company have since applied for the licence to be transferred back to them.

However, for the time being the pub will remain closed while efforts are made to find a replacement with no timescale on when or if it will reopen.

It is another blow for the rural area, with The Pack Horse pub in neighbouring village of Northborough empty since late 2021.

That said, in recent weeks villagers in Ufford and Marholm have seen their locals – The White Hart and The Fitzwilliam Arms respectively – undergo costly and extensive refurbishment.

