The White Hart at Ufford: Restoring a village pub near Peterborough to former glories

The restaurant at a well-known village pub near Peterborough reopens tonight – marking the next step in its owners’ vision to restore former glories.

A chef with Michelin credentials, new general manager and an interior designer-inspired look are all part of the plan to make The White Hart at Ufford a destination pub once more.

Dan Wade, who hails from Stamford, is the new GM, and is excited about the future of the inn, which also has 12 bedrooms. It changed hands last year – is now owned by a group of villagers – and the changes are seen as something of a fresh start.

“They wanted to strip it back and put their look on the place and bring it up to 2023 as it was looking a bit tired. It needed to feel a little bit more grown up,” says Dan. “They wanted to make it a destination pub so that it feels special to the people that come here, while also fitting in with the needs of the village.

"A new look, new chef and new GM with a view to putting it where it has been previously.”

The place closed at the turn of the year and, starting in the bar area, interior designer Annie Allison from Oakham was, says Dan, “given a remit to make it feel warm, comfortable and a little bit classy while still being practical and a country pub.”

There are new bespoke furnishings and a new bar in the bar area, wooden panelling and colour scheme that follows though into the restaurant so that it all feels joined up, including the orangery.

The bar reopened towards the end of January, with a limited food offering, and so far the reaction has been very good.

Tonight is the big reveal for the restaurant.

Which is where Paul Sutton, recruited late last year, comes in – the addition of the chef formerly of Hambleton Hall seen as a means of boosting the “destination” appeal.

“We want food that will be accessible to customers attracted from Stamford and Peterborough and beyond,” says Dan. “But food with a wide appeal has got to be special which is where Paul’s talents come into play, bringing some Michelin Star kitchen experience to it.

“But we mustn’t lose sight of the fact that The White Hart needs to be somewhere that locals who want to sit in their village pub and have a drink feel welcome.”

