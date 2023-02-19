Popular country pub Fitzwilliam Arms reopens following major transformation

The Fitzwilliam Arms welcomes drinkers and diners back following an extensive four-week renovation on Friday, which has given the Marholm pub a refreshing new look and feel.

Boasting a brighter, more contemporary look, the renovation has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation.

A beautiful new garden, elegantly styled interiors and a new stylish private dining area has given the country pub a new lease of life, providing guests with the perfect spot to get together with friends and family.

Situated centrally in the village of Marholm, the Fitzwilliam Arms sits next to the village’s best known natural landmark, ‘The Green Man’, a 100-year-old privet hedge. Once owned by the Fitzwilliam family, the picturesque Fitzwilliam Arms also boasts a huge garden, making it popular among ramblers.

The Fitzwilliam Arms is also dog-friendly, greeted with blankets, water and treats the pub is the perfect pit-stop for dog owners before, during or after a country walk.

Along with a striking, original new look, the Fitzwilliam Arms has introduced an all-new food offering.

In addition to lunch and dinner, the pub will now offer a brunch menu which boasts a selection of popular dishes from 9am until midday on Saturdays and 11.30am on Sundays.

Plus, the new dinner menu will offer delicious, freshly cooked dishes including chargrilled skewers, stonebaked pizzas, steaks and roasts! Alongside the delicious food offering, guests can also sample the extensive selection of wines, gins, craft beers and cocktails.

General manager Graham Gregory said: “We’re so thrilled to welcome both our regulars and first-time guests to the Fitzwilliam Arms to experience our refreshed, new look.

“Whether you’re looking for a picturesque location to enjoy high-quality dining or a cosy fire to warm up to with a drink, our pub has it covered.”

To book a table at the new look Fitzwilliam Arms visit www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/east/thefitzwilliamarmsmarholm/tablebooking

