Spring is pretty much upon us and if it is the time of year when you fancy getting out and about in search of food and drink, Peterborough is blessed with some terrific country pubs nearby.

The Fitzwilliam Arms at Marholm and The White Hart at Ufford have both undergone stunning refurbishments in recent weeks, with menus and beer selections to match.

The Millstone at Barnack, and White Swan at Woodnewton, were both transformed in 2021 and have gone from strength to strength.

While The Golden Pheasant at Etton, Falcon inn at Fotheringhay, and Red Lion at West Deeping, have all enjoyed a resurgence since being taken over in 2018, 2019 and 2021 respectively.

And as Will Frankgate celebrates 10 years at The Blue Bell in Glinton it remains as welcoming as ever.

I could go on but here are 16 that have caught my eye over the years.

1 . Country pubs near Peterborough Here are some ideas if you fancy visiting a country pub near Peterborough Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Country pubs near Peterborough The Fitzwilliam Arms at Marholm Photo: Fitzwilliam Arms Photo Sales

3 . Country pubs near Peterborough Golden Pheasant at Etton Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Country pubs near Peterborough The Red Lion at West Deeping Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales