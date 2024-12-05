A plush Nepalese and Indian restaurant planned for a prominent site in Peterborough city centre has cleared the final hurdles.

The rundown and neglected former Yorkshire Bank building on the junction of Church Street and Cowgate is to be transformed into the Kathmandu Lounge.

Planning permission to allow the change of use of the mid-19th century building within the City Centre Conservation Area – pus the installation of kitchen extraction plant – has finally been approved by the city council. A premises licence, allowing it to stay open until 3am where necessary was granted in September.

With all that in place, the major internal refurbishment works needed can progress.

An opening date of mid-January has been proposed by well-known restauranteur “Kris”, from Hampton Vale’s popular Gurkha Lounge on Stewartby Avenue – known for its relaxed, friendly atmosphere, excellent service and stunning food.

Kris is hoping to build on that reputation with a city centre restaurant across two floors – a main dining area, bar and kitchen downstairs, with a secondary restaurant, bar and two smaller private dining rooms overlooking St John’s Square on the first floor.

The venture will reinvigorate the building, which has been empty for seven years, and bring it back to a practical use that suits the locality, which was boosted this week the opening of the Taste of Thailand restaurant nearby on Cowgate.

And in the new year you can also expect Taco Bell to open nearby.

