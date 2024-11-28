A new Thai restaurant will open in Peterborough city centre next week.

A Taste of Thailand, which has built up quite a following in the city over the last couple of years, is to take over the former Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe premises in Cowgate, which closed suddenly in September.

The Thai food specialist is currently based at The Woolpack pub in Stanground, where chef Chudda has been wowing customers – so much so that it has outgrown the venue.

Karen Perks and business partner David Nightingale, who run The Woolpack – and recently opened The Shed tap room and deli at Fletton Quays – are joining forces with Chudda in the new venture.

David Nightingale with Chudda

Karen said: “Sometimes an opportunity arises that feels just right and you have got to go for it.

"Taste of Thailand has grown so much over the last couple of years and has reached the point where we are having to turn people away at busy times, and that is despite the fact you have to go out of the back of the pub in all weathers to get to your table.”

The new venture will increase the capacity from 34 to 55 comfortably, allow them to serve food seven days a week (from the end of January), open at lunchtimes too and do takeaways

"It will basically look exactly the same and keep the cute kind of vibe that it has now,” said Karen, “and importantly the food will be the same with the chefs continuing to do what has worked so well.”

All bookings beyond Wednesday will be honoured at the Cowgate site.