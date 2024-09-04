Taco Bell set to join Peterborough's Cathedral Square eating out collective

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The location of Peterborough’s Taco Bell restaurant can at last be revealed.

With recruitment to fill senior positions under way, Taco Bell last month confirmed they were coming to the city – but declined to say where pending necessary planning approval.

However, today a planning application for illuminated Taco Bell signage was validated by city council planners – an application for alterations to the buildings and for extraction plant is to follow separately.

If it all goes through, the Mexican-inspired food chain will open a restaurant, seating 20 indoors, and takeaway in two converted Queensgate units which look out onto Cathedral Square. One is a vacant shop frequently used as a pop-up with access from inside the doors closest to McDonald’s.

The other, with just a fire exit opening onto the Square, forms part of what was the pre-Queensgate Bell and Oak Hotel, last seen in the 1970s. A new, like-for-like replacement recessed entrance door is proposed within the Cathedral Square frontage of the proposed premises.

The restaurant would open from 10am to 11am and employ approximately 36 staff (16 full-time and 20 part-time).

It is expected that outdoor seating would also be provided for customers.

It would add to the growing food and drink attraction around the Square which also includes Tap & Tandoor, Franco Manca, Nando’s, Wildwood, Pizza Express, Cote, Las Iguanas, Five Guys and Turtle Bay.