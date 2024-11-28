In Pictures: 27 great places to go for a Christmas meal and drinks across Peterborough

By Brad Barnes
Published 28th Nov 2024, 12:45 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 12:45 BST
It’s that time of year when you might want to go out for a meal and a few drinks with family, friends or work colleagues to celebrate the festive season around Peterborough.

There’s no shortage of pubs and restaurants across the city and its surrounding villages keen to make the occasion special for you.

So we have put together this cracker of a “selection box” to help you decide where to go – whether that is traditional with all the trimmings or something you might like all year round – Italian, Indian, Caribbean, Lithuanian, Thai - made that extra bit special for the season of course.

As ever, always check availability with the venue as booking is likely to be be required.

Where will you be celebrating the festive season with a meal and drinks?

Where will you be celebrating the festive season with a meal and drinks? Photo: PT

GURKHA LOUNGE, Hampton Vale Open as normal in December with group booking welcomes and set-menu options for £30. Plus Dinner and dance , December 8 and 22 £45; Christmas Day 7-course lunch, 12-5pm £55; New Year's Eve dinner with DJ from 8pm-1am, £55

GURKHA LOUNGE, Hampton Vale Open as normal in December with group booking welcomes and set-menu options for £30. Plus Dinner and dance , December 8 and 22 £45; Christmas Day 7-course lunch, 12-5pm £55; New Year's Eve dinner with DJ from 8pm-1am, £55 Photo: supplied

THE BLUE BELL at Glinton Festive three-course menu until December 24 - £35.95 per adult / £16.95 per child (booking essential)

THE BLUE BELL at Glinton Festive three-course menu until December 24 - £35.95 per adult / £16.95 per child (booking essential) Photo: supplied

KAIMAS, Lincoln Road, Peterborough From December 2, three-course set menu £35.

KAIMAS, Lincoln Road, Peterborough From December 2, three-course set menu £35. Photo: supplied

