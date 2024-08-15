Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three serious incidents have taken place in the last year but police suspect more remain unreported.

A Peterborough bar is at risk of losing its licence over its association with ‘serious crime.’

Cambridgeshire Police has requested that the licence of Bar 42 on Broadway be reviewed following a number of incidents.

The three incidents that have triggered the assessment are:

November 5, 2023- The rape of a 17-year-old girl. The suspect was identified to door supervision at the time of the offence but door staff failed to detain the suspect at the scene.

July 11, 2024- Violent disorder, including the use of glass as a weapon. Reports were received from members of the public and neighbouring premises but no report was made to staff at Bar 42. A review of CCTV showed security were not present and did not deal with the incident, that spilled into Broadway. Police requested the scene was preserved within Bar 42- this instruction was not followed and potential evidence was lost.

July 20, 2024- Two counts of grievous bodily harm following a fight. Bar 42 staff failed to notify police after a man was assaulted in the bar by 6 others for unknown reasons by punching, kicking, and stamping on his head whilst on the floor. One of the victims suffered a bleed on the brain, orbital and spinal fractures.

The investigation identified that potential witnesses are forcefully ejected from the premises. The suspects left the location unchallenged. The suspects did not scan identification on entry to the premises. There has been a suggestion that these people are regular patrons and known at the premises.

The licence of the bar was suspended following a hearing last month.

In their application to review the licence, Police Inspector Sam Tucker said: “The response by the premises to these incidents has been harmful to investigations and it is believed that their continued operation poses a risk to the public.

"There is no evidence of intervention by security staff to prevent incidents from occurring and no identified mitigation to suggest that further incidents of serious violence are no likely at the premises.

These incidents have been identified to police by persons not connected with the premises. There is reasonable assumption that can be made to suggest that further incidents have occurred but remain unreported.

The licence review meeting will take place on Tuesday August 20 at 1:30pm at Peterborough Town Hall.