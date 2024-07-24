Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Latest incident at bar saw a man hospitalised with bleed on brain

A Peterborough city centre bar has had its licence suspended following a series of complaints – including a serious sexual assault taking place on the premises.

The premises license for Bar 42 in Broadway was suspended pending a full hearing, following a licensing review hearing held today (Wednesday).

An application made under section 53a of the Licensing Act 2003 was made by Cambridgeshire Constabulary to expedite a review of the license of the business trading as Bar 42 following a series of serious violent incidents as recently as last weekend. Despite licensing officers from both the council and police advising the premises over many months, concerns have escalated.

Bar 42

Incidents include a serious sexual assault on a woman within the bar in November last year and two instances of serious violence taking place this month (11 and 22 July), with the latest incident resulting in a man being hospitalised with a bleed on the brain.

The application was submitted to the council’s Regulatory Services Licensing team who are responsible for issuing licences for the provision of music, late night refreshments and the sale of alcohol at over 500 permanent venues in Peterborough.

Peterborough City Council’s Licensing subcommittee members decided today that the Premises Licence for Bar 42 be suspended until a full hearing takes place on August 20 at Peterborough Town Hall. A Premises License allows a venue to serve alcohol to customers.

Inspector Sam Tucker, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We note the decision of the committee today and believe there was no option but to take this action following the recent serious incidents of violence.

“We have worked with the licence holder with advice being given to address issues, however we are still concerned for public safety within the venue.”

Cllr Dennis Jones, Leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “The sub committee decision supported by the licensing and legal team is the correct and appropriate action to take as we will not accept or tolerate licensed premises failing to consider public safety in the city.”