All hail the ale: Peterborough Beer Festival is back with a bang
One of the biggest events in the Peterborough calendar has returned, with the first of the thousands of visitors streaming through the doors of the huge beer tents today.
The Embankment has once again been transformed in to the Peterborough Beer Festival – one of the biggest events of its kind in the country.
Organisers are expecting 24,000 visitors this week, with golden beers set to be poured every day until Saturday.
The first session is traditionally for the drink and pub trade to visit, and there were long queues this afternoon as the doors opened for the first time.
Along with the beer (and wine, soft drinks and gin...), there are all the usual activities at the festival – with a great line up of local bands taking to the music stage during the week.
There are also plenty of food stalls, games and other activities on during the week.