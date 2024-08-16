Preparations for the Peterborough Beer Festival are now well underway – with the all important beer tents now taking pride of place at Peterborough Embankment.

The festival is one of the biggest annual events in the city – and one of the biggest beer festivals in the country – with more than 20,000 people expected to attend next week.

The mammoth task to erect the beer tents – where not only with the ale be served, but top local bands will perform throughout the festival – started earlier this week – and now they are in place.

Over the next few days, the final preparations to get the site ready will be completed, with more than 300 beers set to be on sale – along with wines, gins soft drinks and other refreshing treats.

We look back at the Beer Festival through the years – as it reaches it’s 45th anniversary in 2024.

