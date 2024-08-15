Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Music plays a big part of what Peterborough Beer Festival, on the Embankment from August 20-24, has to offer.

Here’s your line-up for the five-day event.

TUESDAY (20th)

Open Mic with Stacey (from 7.30pm)With the popularity of Open Mic evenings ever increasing in pubs around the Peterborough area, this has now become a regular feature of PBF. To register your interest email [email protected]

White Heat, P Town Funk and Motor City Vipers will be playing the Peterborough Beer Festival

WEDNESDAYVelocity (8.30pm)A fresh and high-energy punk, indie and classic rock-influenced power trio from Peterborough. One of the most well-established and successful bands in the area, delivering classic and modern covers as well as their own material.

THURSDAYThe Expletives (7pm)A forceful four-piece Peterborough-based band delivering a high-energy show both musically and visually. The Expletives sets are jam-packed full of fun and feisty Punk ‘N’ New Wave Classics from back in the day.

White Heat (9pm)A rare opportunity to see this band performing in Peterborough, White Heat were originally formed in Stamford and are known for their eclectic blend of high octane, raw and raucous Classic British Rock. Over the years, their music has engaged with rock and heavy metal fans in many different countries.

FRIDAYPalmy Ukelele Band (1.30pm)A collective of likeminded folk who enjoy a pint and a strum. Kicking off the entertainment on Friday afternoon, PUB will be on stage presenting the joyful sound of their own ‘spin’ on sing-along, foot stomping popular tunes from across the decades.

The Main Event (3.45pm)A dynamic musical duo that brings the house party atmosphere to every occasion and are so looking forward to playing on the “big” stage.23 Reasons (7pm)With a diverse, genre spanning repertoire, 23Reasons are a three piece band playing songs you know and love, but with an acoustic twist.P Town Funk (9pm)A high-quality female-fronted four-piece band which performs funk, soul, groove rock and pop hits from the 1960s to the present. The band is known for its creative song choices, outstanding musicianship and stunning vocals. Since their formation in 2022, P Town Funk have built up a strong following.SATURDAYGary Lee Ward (1.30pm)Gary’s inspirations come from the legendary artists Johnny Cash and the Zak Brown Band as well as folk band Mumford and Sons. He has been playing with his folk/rock band Flashback Photograph up and down the country including some of the UK’s largest and well-known festivals.

Teddy Newberry (2.45pm)After several years playing in some of Peterborough’s finest young bands, Teddy has now begun a new journey performing a stripped-back solo act alongside his band work and playing a variety of artists work from The Beatles to Ed Sheeran.Salmon Dave (4.15pm)A Peterborough-based duo specialising in the unusual and the outlandish whilst featuring the occasional re-write of some of those well-known tunes you’ve all come to love (or hate). With a mix of comedy and great old sing-along songs this fun packed duo are always ready to encourage audience participation.High Point Players (7pm)This power-packed five-piece band ooze fun and style with their dynamic energetic stage presence covering all genres of music from across the decades. Their repertoire and enthusiasm abound and will quickly win you over with a range of tunes to please all tastes. Be ready to dance, sing along and enjoy the high energy HPP performance.Motor City Vipers (9pm)An electrifying 8-piece party soul band who guarantee to bring your event to life and fill the dance floor all night long – lovingly recreating a wide selection of Motown and Northern Soul floor-fillers from the 60s and 70s… with a few modern gems thrown in!