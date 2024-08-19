The festival is one of the biggest annual events in the city – and one of the biggest beer festivals in the country – with more than 20,000 people expected to attend next week.
Below are some of the uniquely named draught beers that visitors will be able to get their hands on.
1. Peterborough Beer Festial
Have a look at some of the best names beers at Peterborough Beer Festival. Photo: PT
2. A Honk Short Of A Gaggle- 4.7% abv
Ampersand Brew Co/Black Iris of Diss, Suffolk."Brewed with our good pals Black Iris this sessionable Cold IPA is crisp, clean and packed full of hops. Featuring a heavy dose of Strata combined with Simcoe, Citra & Chinook for big grapefruit, citrus flavour with a big bite of clean bitterness." Photo: Arto Hakola
3. Sword Swallowing Salve- 4.1% abv
Abbeydale of Sheffield, South Yorkshire. "The good doctor's latest eccentric release" Photo: TORSTEN BLACKWOOD
4. Red Dwarf- 4.5% abv
Black Hole of Little Eaton, Derbyshire."Red as named with a sweetshop start of sugary sweet fruits with citrus centres. Malt is elbowed aside by the hops which dominate the tongue tickling bitter end." Photo: Stuart C. Wilson