12 of the most unique named beers you can try at Peterborough's Beer Festival

By Ben Jones
Published 19th Aug 2024, 15:34 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 15:34 BST
Peterborough’s annual Beer Festival kicks off on Tuesday (August 20).

Preparations for the Peterborough Beer Festival are now well underway – with the all important beer tents now taking pride of place at Peterborough Embankment.

The festival is one of the biggest annual events in the city – and one of the biggest beer festivals in the country – with more than 20,000 people expected to attend next week.

Excited visitors are already able to get a look at the list of more than 300 beers that will be on sale.

Below are some of the uniquely named draught beers that visitors will be able to get their hands on.

Have a look at some of the best names beers at Peterborough Beer Festival.

1. Peterborough Beer Festial

Have a look at some of the best names beers at Peterborough Beer Festival. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Ampersand Brew Co/Black Iris of Diss, Suffolk."Brewed with our good pals Black Iris this sessionable Cold IPA is crisp, clean and packed full of hops. Featuring a heavy dose of Strata combined with Simcoe, Citra & Chinook for big grapefruit, citrus flavour with a big bite of clean bitterness."

2. A Honk Short Of A Gaggle- 4.7% abv

Ampersand Brew Co/Black Iris of Diss, Suffolk."Brewed with our good pals Black Iris this sessionable Cold IPA is crisp, clean and packed full of hops. Featuring a heavy dose of Strata combined with Simcoe, Citra & Chinook for big grapefruit, citrus flavour with a big bite of clean bitterness." Photo: Arto Hakola

Photo Sales
Abbeydale of Sheffield, South Yorkshire. "The good doctor's latest eccentric release"

3. Sword Swallowing Salve- 4.1% abv

Abbeydale of Sheffield, South Yorkshire. "The good doctor's latest eccentric release" Photo: TORSTEN BLACKWOOD

Photo Sales
Black Hole of Little Eaton, Derbyshire."Red as named with a sweetshop start of sugary sweet fruits with citrus centres. Malt is elbowed aside by the hops which dominate the tongue tickling bitter end."

4. Red Dwarf- 4.5% abv

Black Hole of Little Eaton, Derbyshire."Red as named with a sweetshop start of sugary sweet fruits with citrus centres. Malt is elbowed aside by the hops which dominate the tongue tickling bitter end." Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough Embankment