Preparations for the Peterborough Beer Festival are now well underway – with the all important beer tents now taking pride of place at Peterborough Embankment.

The festival is one of the biggest annual events in the city – and one of the biggest beer festivals in the country – with more than 20,000 people expected to attend next week.

Below are some of the uniquely named draught beers that visitors will be able to get their hands on.

A Honk Short Of A Gaggle- 4.7% abv Ampersand Brew Co/Black Iris of Diss, Suffolk."Brewed with our good pals Black Iris this sessionable Cold IPA is crisp, clean and packed full of hops. Featuring a heavy dose of Strata combined with Simcoe, Citra & Chinook for big grapefruit, citrus flavour with a big bite of clean bitterness."

Sword Swallowing Salve- 4.1% abv Abbeydale of Sheffield, South Yorkshire. "The good doctor's latest eccentric release"