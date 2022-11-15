Peterborough’s Christmas Tree has arrived in Cathedral Square ahead of this week’s lights switch on.

The big festive event will be held on Friday evening, with Peterborough’s star gymnast, Jake Jarman, pressing the button to officially start the Christmas celebrations.

However, the tree has not been erected yet, with residents expected to be able to get their first view of it in place tomorrow. The tree will then be decorated, with the rest of the city centre lights going up later in the week.

The tree arrived in Cathedral Square this morning

The tree – a giant Norwegian Spruce – will be the focal point of the celebrations this year, and will stand alongside an ice rink, set to be installed next week.

Peterborough’s Christmas Tree has caused controversy in previous years, with an artificial ‘tree,’ costing £40,000 and introduced in 2015, getting mixed reviews from residents until it was given away for free to be used in Wisbech one year earlier than planned.

This year’s tree – which has come from a different supplier – was personally chosen by deputy leader of Peterborough City Council, cllr Steve Allen earlier in the year.

