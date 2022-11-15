Peterborough's Christmas Tree arrives in Cathedral Square
Preparations for Friday’s light switch on continue
Peterborough’s Christmas Tree has arrived in Cathedral Square ahead of this week’s lights switch on.
The big festive event will be held on Friday evening, with Peterborough’s star gymnast, Jake Jarman, pressing the button to officially start the Christmas celebrations.
However, the tree has not been erected yet, with residents expected to be able to get their first view of it in place tomorrow. The tree will then be decorated, with the rest of the city centre lights going up later in the week.
The tree – a giant Norwegian Spruce – will be the focal point of the celebrations this year, and will stand alongside an ice rink, set to be installed next week.
Peterborough’s Christmas Tree has caused controversy in previous years, with an artificial ‘tree,’ costing £40,000 and introduced in 2015, getting mixed reviews from residents until it was given away for free to be used in Wisbech one year earlier than planned.
Last year’s 40ft tree left many disappointed – leaving the city council considering replacing it half way through the festive period, and making an unsuccessful bid for compensation from suppliers.
This year’s tree – which has come from a different supplier – was personally chosen by deputy leader of Peterborough City Council, cllr Steve Allen earlier in the year.
It had been feared earlier in the year that the council’s financial position would put the lights switch on at risk – but the event will go ahead on Friday, with the celebrations starting at 5pm.