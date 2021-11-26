Peterborough City Council may consider replacing much-criticised Christmas tree
Peterborough City Council has said that it is ‘looking at options’ and the PT understands it may consider replacing the much-criticised Christmas tree currently in Cathedral Square.
The 40ft tree arrived earlier this month (November 15) and was immediately criticised for its appearance.
Former BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Paul Stainton took to social media when the tree first arrived and said: “Peterborough Xmas tree looks like it’s been pulled through a hedge backwards.”
Some residents responded to the Peterborough Telegraph agreeing the tree looked ‘ragged’ and that ‘it has arrived dead’.
Once it was fully decorated, ahead of the full lights switch-on later in the week (November 19), many changed their opinions on the tree, with some describing it as “lovely” but others continued to criticise the look, suggesting that the large box decorations had been used to fill the holes in the branches.
The Peterborough Telegraph understands that discussions have taken place about the possibility of replacing the tree but that no firm decision has yet been made.
When approached for comment, a city council spokesperson confirmed that they are ‘looking at options’ and will announce a decision when one has been made.