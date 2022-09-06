The shining star of Peterborough’s Christmas celebrations will go ahead this year – after threats the lights switch on could have its plug pulled as the council tries to balance the books.

Earlier this year it had been feared the annual switch on might not go ahead as the city council tried to bridge a £27 million funding gap in its budget.

In January the leader of Peterborough City Council Wayne Fitzgerald said: “I don’t want Peterborough to be a cultural desert but I have to be realistic and when making difficult choices, what’s more important, putting on a festival and those other things or keeping the social care budget topped up?”

He said the council would be looking for sponsors for events including the festive switch on.

Budget proposals released by the council at the time also said: “Whilst events such as the Christmas lights switch-on and pop-up markets are extremely popular, they are not statutory services that the council has a duty to provide.”

It was thought axing the lights switch on, and other events including pop-up markets could save the council nearly £70,000.

Today, however, the council has confirmed the unofficial start to the Christmas season will begin with a lights switch on – but no further details have been announced yet.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: "A Christmas lights switch-on event will be taking place in Peterborough city centre this November and we will be able to announce details in the coming weeks. We have other exciting plans up our sleeve too about how we plan to celebrate Christmas in the city.

"We would welcome contact from anyone we have not spoken to who might be interested in sponsoring the switch-on or any of the events which are due to take place in the city centre."

The council has also confirmed today the Italian Festival will be returning to the city later this month.

