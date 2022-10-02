'Giant' ice rink coming to Peterborough's Cathedral Square this Christmas

A giant ice rink will be a spectacular new centrepiece for Peterborough’s Christmas celebrations this winter.

The giant covered 20x20m rink will be surrounded by festive stalls, creating an excellent new attraction for Cathedral Square for those looking for gifts in Peterborough city centre.

120 skaters will be able to go on the rink at the same time

Tree chosen by council’s deputy leader

The installation of the city centre rink will follow the arrival of the giant Christmas tree earlier in November – which this year has been personally selected by deputy council leader Cllr Steve Allen

Cllr Allen travelled to a tree farm in Solihull to make his decision on Monday, and the giant Norwegian Spruce is scheduled to be delivered in the week to Cathedral Square beginning November 14.

Later that week will be the big Christmas Lights Switch-On in Cathedral Square, on the evening of Friday, November 18.

The event will be hosted by PCRFM breakfast show host Kev Lawrence, and is sponsored by Peterborough Positive.

It will feature live music and appearances from the city’s various pantomime characters from Peterborough’s theatres.

Kev said: "For me, the lights switch-on in the centre of Peterborough marks the official start of the countdown to Christmas.

"I have done this event on many occasions and the looks on the children's faces when the lights are finally turned on is always one of the highlights of my year."

Businesses can be part of Christmas switch on

BID Business Improvement manager Pep Cipriano said: "Peterborough Positive is proud to be headline sponsor of the Christmas lights switch-on event and we’re looking forward to seeing Cathedral Square and the city centre illuminated with festive decorations.

“In addition, as a Business Improvement District, we have been able to work in partnership with the city council to offer opportunities to city centre businesses by inviting them to have a trade stand on the day of the switch-on and throughout the festive period.

“We are sure businesses will be keen to be part of the festivities and offer lots of fabulous Christmas gift ideas for shoppers."

Places for stalls are limited and enquiries should be sent by email to [email protected]

"We’re hoping that those purchasing presents will enjoy a 2022 to remember in the heart of Peterborough.”

The 'real ice' rink will be delivered, courtesy of Dash Events Ltd, on November 25.

The covered rink can host up to 120 skaters at any one time and will be staffed throughout by fully qualified skate marshals.

Cllr Allen said: “The ice rink and market stalls will provide a fantastic new experience for shoppers in the city centre, who can take a break from picking up gifts to hit the ice!