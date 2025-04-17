Union calls for 'real investment in services in staff' following Requires Improvement rating for Peterborough City Hospital

The Care Quality Commission has rated Peterborough City as requiring improvement since 2023.

Responding to a Care Quality Commission report rating Peterborough City Hospital as “requires improvement,” UNISON Eastern regional organiser Rad Kerrigan said: “The dedication and hard work of staff at Peterborough City Hospital really shines through this report. Every day they’re battling through real trials to do the best they can for patients. “But there’s only so hard they can work and unfortunately shortages mean not all patients are getting the care they should. “Peterborough City Hospital, like other hospitals across the country, desperately needs real investment in services and staff. NHS workers should have got their pay rise on 1 April but they’re still waiting for an offer from the government. “It’s important to remember this report only represents a snapshot last July, and we’re confident that the trust has made some improvements and will continue to work with staff and unions to keep that going.”