Union calls for 'real investment in services in staff' following Requires Improvement rating for Peterborough City Hospital
The UK’s largest union has called for real investment in services and staff at Peterborough City Hospital.
The call comes in the wake of the hospital received an overall ‘Requires Improvement’ rating from the Care Quality Commission following inspections carried out on July 2024.
The urgent and emergency care facilities at the hospital have also been rated as ‘Requires Improvement.’
One of the main concerns raised was staff shortages, which left patients waiting for more than 12 hours in some cases.
The union praised the dedication and hard work of the staff but warned that real investment was needed by the hospital.
Responding to a Care Quality Commission report rating Peterborough City Hospital as “requires improvement,” UNISON Eastern regional organiser Rad Kerrigan said: “The dedication and hard work of staff at Peterborough City Hospital really shines through this report. Every day they’re battling through real trials to do the best they can for patients. “But there’s only so hard they can work and unfortunately shortages mean not all patients are getting the care they should. “Peterborough City Hospital, like other hospitals across the country, desperately needs real investment in services and staff. NHS workers should have got their pay rise on 1 April but they’re still waiting for an offer from the government. “It’s important to remember this report only represents a snapshot last July, and we’re confident that the trust has made some improvements and will continue to work with staff and unions to keep that going.”