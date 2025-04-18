Slimmers across Peterborough donate 529 bags of clothes to raise thousands for cancer charity
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Slimmers across Peterborough are helping a charity to raise thousands by donating 529 bags of clothes that no longer fit them.
Members and consultants from 14 Slimming World groups in the area donated garments, estimated to be worth £16,399, through the organisation’s ‘Big Slimming World Clothes Throw’.
The initiative sees bags of good-quality clothes which members have slimmed out of being donated to Cancer Research UK charity shops – with each bag thought to be worth around £31.
The Peterborough Slimming World team collected hundreds of bags to help support the charity’s life-saving research.
Slimming World Team developer for Peterborough, Scott Smith, said: “I’m so incredibly proud of how all of the members and team all came together to support the charity.
“It’s always a pleasure to see the excitement in group when The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw comes around. When you’re losing weight, it can be easy to focus on the number on the scales without realising how many non-scale victories are happening in the background, like our changing dress sizes and body shapes.
“This event celebrates those victories as it is all about members donating their old wardrobe while raising money for an important cause. It makes me so happy to see the confidence in our members as they commit to donating their larger clothes knowing they will never need them again, because they’ve made healthy changes they can maintain for life.”
As well as raising funds for Cancer Research UK, the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw raises awareness of how maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of 13 different types of cancer.
Scott added: “Being overweight doesn’t necessarily mean that a person will develop cancer, but we know that losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent a number of health conditions, including some types of cancer. We as team Peterborough are proud to host The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw at our Slimming World group to help Cancer Research UK continue its vital work.”
For further information about the Peterborough and Stamford team, contact Scott Smith on 07734 364138
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.