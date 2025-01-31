Pupils and staff at school in Peterborough offered vaccination after 'small number of cases' of Hepatitis A detected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UK Health Security Agency says risk to wider community is ‘very low’

Hepatitis A vaccinations are being offered to children and staff at a school and nursery in Peterborough after a ‘small number of cases’ were detected.

The vaccinations are being offered at Oakdale Primary School and Stars Day Nursery, which is located on the same site.

The UK Health Security Agency said the offer of vaccination is a precautionary measure and will protect children and staff from the infection. The school has hygiene measures in place. The risk to the wider community is low.

Staff and pupils are being recommended to have the vaccine

In a letter sent to parents, which has been seen by The Peterborough Telegraph, Hepatitis A is described as a viral illness.

The letter says: “It may cause a range of symptoms including a high temperature, flu-like symptoms, diarrhoea or constipation, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin) which gradually clears over time. Hepatitis A often does not cause any symptoms, particularly in children, who may be unaware that they have had the infection. Most people recover and have no long-term problems. “Hepatitis A can be passed from person-to-person, particularly between close contacts and those living in the same household. In the UK, the infection is usually spread by poor hygiene after using the toilet (the faecal-oral route). Children can easily transmit the virus to others who are susceptible. Spread of infection can be prevented by good hygiene, especially hand washing, and vaccination.”

Dr James McGowan, Consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA East of England, said: “We are working with the school and other relevant partners to ensure all necessary public health actions are carried out to prevent the spread of this illness. I would like to reassure the public that the risk to the wider community is very low.

“We are offering children and staff Hepatitis A vaccination as a precaution to prevent further transmission and cases.

“We have also advised anyone who may have been exposed to the virus, to be aware of the symptoms and to encourage good handwashing with hot water and soap, as this is an effective way of preventing the spread of infections, including Hepatitis A.”

Vaccinations are being offered to staff and pupils next week.

Councillor Shabina Qayyum, Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, said: "Our Public Health team is closely with the school and the nursery alongside colleagues at the UKHSA to limit the spread of any further infection.

"It is important parents and staff are not unduly concerned about this; cases of Hepatitis A do occur from time to time in primary school and nursery settings where it can spread. Hepatitis A often does not cause any symptoms, particularly in children, who may be unaware that they have had the infection. Most people recover and have no long-term problems.

"What is important is that we do what we can to limit the spread of the virus and that is why I would urge parents to attend the vaccine clinics taking place next week, and to accept the second dose in 6-12 months time to ensure a good level of immunity."

The Peterborough Telegraph contacted Oakdale School and Stars Day Nursery for comment.