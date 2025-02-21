“The area has been chosen for its diverse population, and wide range of socio-economic factors”

A pioneering study that aims to provide comprehensive data on the UK’s vision and hearing health for the first time – is coming to Peterborough next week.

The UK National Eye Health and Hearing Study (UKNEHS) pilot project is taking place across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and individuals aged over 50 from randomly selected postcodes are being invited to local centres to participate.

From 24 February until 1 March, the medical team carrying out the study will be inviting people to The Leeds Hall, High Street, Eye, to participate. Here, participants will be offered a free local specialist eye and hearing assessment.

Main image: The study is being carried out by Anglia Ruskin University. Inset: Prof Rupert Bourne

The team can also offer minor services, such as earwax removal, free of charge for those in need.

Other sessions will take place at Fordham, Cambridge, from 3-8 March; Whittlesey from 10-15 March; Chatteris from 17-22 March; and Hemingford Grey from 24-29 March.

This NHS research study received charitable and National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) support funding to operate an initial study in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough – which has seen UKNEHS medical professionals visit households in randomly selected postcodes since October. The visits were first to introduce the study and then to invite those aged 50 and older to the local session.

An ARU spokesperson said: “The area has been chosen for its diverse population, rural and urban areas, and wide range of socio-economic factors. It is hoped that this initial study will lead to further funding for a UK-wide study that will, for the first time, give an accurate picture of the nation’s sensory health.”

Professor Rupert Bourne, principal investigator and Professor of Ophthalmology at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), commented: “We are around halfway through the pilot study and have been able to help people in a range of diverse areas with some of their vision and hearing issues.

“If you are contacted to take part in the study, even if you feel you do not have any issues with your eyesight or hearing, please do come along.

"It is vital that the UK has robust and accurate data on vision and hearing health, to make sure our health services are properly equipped to deal with these issues going forward.”

The UKNEHS has been developed by Anglia Ruskin University’s Vision and Eye Research Institute in cooperation with The College of Optometrists, the Thomas Pocklington Trust and a number of other partner organisations across the eye health and hearing sector.