Peterborough City Hospital staff celebrate International Nurses Day with special delivery from Leaf Living

Last week, rented homes provider Leaf Living visited Peterborough City Hospital to celebrate International Nurses Day. The Leaf Living team delivered hampers full of treats to mark the occasion, meet the nursing staff and thank them for their work. Keyworkers in the Day Treatment Unit have since been enjoying tea, coffee, biscuits and other goodies during their shifts.

Hayley Adil Marketing Manager at Leaf Living, said: “We’re committed to playing a proud and active role in the neighbourhoods in which we deliver homes for rent. We spent a lovely morning meeting the fantastic staff at Peterborough City Hospital to mark International Nurses Day. Our homes at Great Haddon Wood are just 15 minutes’ drive away and with more homes coming later this year to Peterborough, we were very proud to be involved and to get to know more people in our community.”

Philip Fearn, Charity Project Manager at Peterborough City Hospital for the North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity, said: “We were delighted to welcome the Leaf Living team to the hospital to celebrate International Nurses Day; our fabulous keyworkers were very grateful to be treated! The support from Leaf to recognise the hard work of our staff highlights how important community connections are to the hospital; it’s a privilege to serve the people who live, work and visit Peterborough every day.”

To further support local keyworkers, Leaf Living has introduced a new House Sharers incentive specifically for hospital staff giving them the option to share a Leaf Living home. Eligible tenants will also receive £500 in Love2Shop vouchers once they’ve moved in. This initiative is designed to make high-quality rental homes more accessible for NHS workers.

Leaf Living has new two, three, four and five-bedroom houses available at Great Haddon Wood, just five miles south of the city. All homes feature stylish and airy living spaces with a modern, sustainable design These properties have an EPC rating of B or above, helping to reduce energy usage and monthly bills compared to most second-hand homes. Each home features a fully equipped kitchen with integrated appliances, a private lawned garden, and dedicated parking spaces.

More homes to rent are coming soon to Hampton Water and Orton Copse, both located in Peterborough. Stamford Gardens, in Stamford, has also launched a selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes, now available just a 30-minute drive from the city.

Leaf Living’s homes offer advantages over traditional private rented options with a choice of 12, 24 or 36-month tenancy agreements, and pets are welcome. A no-deposit option is available through a partnership with flatfair, replacing traditional security deposits with a one-time fee equal to one week's rent. Additionally, tenants enjoy complimentary smart home technology and Sky Superfast broadband.

To learn more about Leaf Living homes available at Great Haddon Wood and more homes coming to Peterborough, visit: www.leafliving.com/great-haddon-wood.