A Thorney GP surgery has said they will be temporarily closing to patients for ‘staff and patient safety’ reasons.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has labelled the decision as ‘unacceptable.’

The surgery will be closed 'until further notice'. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

In a statement on their website and on their social media, a spokesman for the surgery said: “Due to the ongoing staff shortages the decision has been taken, for staff and patient safety to temporarily shut the Thorney branch and for all staff to work from one site.

“This difficult decision has been made following discussions with the Clinical partnership and the CCG.

“Our phone lines are diverted to the Eye branch and all services will resume from Eye until further notice.

“Please be assured that patient safety and staff safety are our priority.

“We thank you for your understanding and patience. Please be assured our clinical capacity remains the same and that patient services are not effected.”

Following the announcement, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said he was urging Jenner Healthcare to reverse their decision.

He said: “ This is unacceptable and I shall campaign for it to reopen as soon as possible. The campaign starts now.”

Cllr Steve Allen, who represents the Eye, Thorney and Newborough ward, said he had been reassured the surgery would be able to re-open as soon as possible.

He said: “I have been told that the issue is with the number of admin staff, rather than medical staff, and it is hoped the surgery will be back up and running within a couple of weeks.

"I have been reassured that there is no safety issue concerning medial staff.

"It is a short term annoyance. People will still be able to be looked after, home visits are still available.”