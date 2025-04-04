Introducing the newest GP Partners at New Queen Street and Stanground Surgeries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at New Queen Street and Stanground Surgeries is delighted to introduce three new GP Partners, all of whom joined over the past few months.

Dr Lekshmi Panicker and Dr Javed Khokhar started at the practice in December while Dr Olajumoke Falayajo joined in February this year. They have been welcomed by colleagues and look forward to bringing their expertise and specialisms to patients.

Dr Panicker who qualified as a GP in 2011 spent her final training year at New Queen Street and Stanground and then returned as a salaried GP between 2016 and 2018. She worked at various GP practice before deciding to come back as a Partner.

She said: ‘I already know many of the long serving doctors and admin team so it feels very familiar here. One of the things I like about Lakeside is that there is a lot of support with services and processes. I have a special interest in women’s health, including menopause and contraception, and can fit contraceptive coils. I like the mixed patient demographic that we have. It is good to be back!’

From left: Dr Panicker, Dr Khokhar and Dr Falayajo.

Dr Javed Khokhar trained at the University of Cambridge and worked in the city for many years. After completing his GP training in 2011 he has worked as a GP locum in Leicestershire and across the Midlands, punctuated by an eighteen-month innovative role as part of an emergency response service for the charity SSAFA. He was involved in digital healthcare from 2017 before it became more mainstream following the pandemic and is looking forward to helping the team drive improvements at the practice. He is multi-lingual, speaking Urdu, Punjabi and Hindi and is at the stage in his career where he wanted to settle at one practice.

He said: ‘Having worked at over 90 different GP practices before coming here I have felt able to bring my professional experience to the Partnership team, helping shape the direction of the practice. It has been really interesting and varied. At New Queen Street and Stanground we have been trying to focus on improving access. Things have definitely improved, even since I joined in December 2024 and I think patients and staff are feeling happier about how the timetables and rotas have been running. We have appointments to spare now and we have implemented different ways of working.

‘I have colleagues who already work in Lakeside practices and they gave me really positive feedback about their experience here. I feel like it is an inclusive place with a friendly team who genuinely want to put patients at the centre of their care. They want to drive forward healthcare for their own population focusing on their needs.’

Becoming a GP Partner has meant that he will also be able to resume one of his passions – supervising and teaching the next generation of medical professionals.

‘It has been fantastic to be involved in training foundation year trainees and GP Registrars, as well as University of Cambridge medical students, giving me a link back to where I myself trained. With three new GPs - myself, Lekshmi and Ola - there are a lot of changes happening. We have all really gelled as a team and we all have a similar focus on the direction we are taking so that has been really positive.’

Dr Ola Falayajo has been a GP for 11 years and she likes the inbuilt systems and processes that being part of Lakeside provides: ‘I decided to join as it was a bigger team, bigger organisation and with a lot more people to work with.

‘It can be busy but, as with everything, when you have the right team supporting you it makes a difference. The team are really good, so helpful. I have never felt alone, there is always someone on the end of a phone and everyone is so supportive. One of the things that attracted me to Lakeside was the fact that everything was quite standardized across the board so that is helpful when compared to working in smaller practices.

‘In General Practice you do a bit of everything. I fit contraceptive implants and have an interest in women’s health, palliative care and anything that comes my way. Everyone is helpful and the patients are nice. It is about understanding where the patients are coming from, what their needs are and trying to meet those.’