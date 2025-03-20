Free online program helps local residents lower blood pressure without medication

Mindfulness practice to support heart health

A new health initiative is bringing hope to Cambridgeshire and Peterborough residents struggling with high blood pressure. The free online program, delivered by The Mindful Life Group CIC and fully funded by our NHS Integrated Care Board, is already showing impressive results for participants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The program is designed for anyone with elevated blood pressure. This is incredibly important to treat, particularly in relation to Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Data from the British Heart Foundation shows that in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough alone, 94,000 people are living with a CVD, and someone dies from a CVD every 5 hours. After completing the program, a previous participant had their blood pressure levels drop from the hypertensive to pre-hypertension levels, she told us: “I've been back since and the GP is more than happy with my blood pressure, without going on medication.”

Unlike traditional medical approaches that focus solely on medication, this program teaches practical skills that participants can use every day. The course includes simple mindfulness exercises, specialised breathing techniques, and opportunities to connect with others facing similar challenges."Not only can these practices improve how your heart functions, but regular practice can support your resilience and help you to maintain many heart-healthy behaviours, such as getting enough sleep," says Dr. Adele Pacini, Director of the Mindful Life Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s no need to worry about transportation or fitting appointments into a busy schedule. The entire program is delivered online by qualified clinical psychologists, meaning participants can join from their living room. This makes it particularly valuable for busy caregivers, people with mobility challenges, and anyone who feels more comfortable at home.

If you or someone you know could benefit from this program, getting started is simple. Visit the website at the-mindful-life.com, or spread the word to family and friends who might benefit. GP’s and healthcare professionals are encouraged to refer suitable patients, but most people tend to self-refer.

The next course is due to start in May 2025 and spaces are filling quickly. Don’t miss the opportunity to take control of your health with this free, evidence-based program that’s already making a difference in our community.

For more information about enrolment or to learn more about The Mindful Life Group’s evidence-based programs, please visit their website: the-mindful-life.como r Facebook page: facebook.com/TheMindfulLifeGroupCIC