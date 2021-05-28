Peterborough residents urged to keep trying to book vaccine appointments as people say it is almost impossible to get an appointment in city

This week The Peterborough Telegraph revealed the city lags behind many areas of the country when it comes to vaccine take up, and lies near the bottom of the UK table.

When the story was published online, a number of readers got in touch to say it was difficult to get an appoint to get the jab in Peterborough - saying the booking site was suggesting sites in Cambridge, Northampton and even Grantham as the nearest place to get vaccinated.

Today a spokesman for Cambridgehire and Peterborough CCG urged people to be patient, and to keep checking the booking site to get their appointment.

Vaccines

The spokesman said; ““The vaccination programme is continuing at pace in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, with over 826,000 doses delivered to date and staff working incredibly hard to vaccinate more people every day.

“We are grateful that so many people are eager to get the vaccine as soon as they can and we would urge local residents to keep checking the National Booking System regularly, as more appointments are added on a regular basis.”

The National Booking System only shows vaccination sites where appointments are currently available. Because of this, patients may not be able to view locations that are nearest to their home address if the relevant sites are fully booked when they check the system.

Some appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine are currently available in the area. However, pregnant women and people under 40 are not being shown these appointments in line with advice from the JCVI, which has recommended that these patients receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.