Which Peterborough areas have the most fully vaccinated residents?
The Peterborough areas with the most fully vaccinated residents have been revealed.
Orton West & Castor leads the way with 3,693 people having had both vaccines (up to May 23), while Stanground is in second place with 3,527.
When it comes to first doses, Stanground leads the way with 6,630 people having had at least one dose. Orton West & Castor is in second place with 5,822.
For total doses, after Stanground (10,157) and Orton West & Castor (9,515) Longthorpe & Netherton is in third place with 8,406 doses given out,
More than 100,000 people have now had at least one dose of vaccine in the city - although the city is near the bottom of the take up table across the country.
Everyone aged 30 and over can now book their vaccine online via www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119
