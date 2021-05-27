Three quarters of Peterborough residents aged 60 and above fully vaccinated

A total of 76.8 per cent of residents in the age range have now had both doses of the vaccine (up to May 23).

The figure rises to 89 per cent of residents aged 70 and over.

The news comes as NHS England have released their weekly set of detailed vaccination statistics.

Vaccines

Today, The Peterborough Telegraph revealed Peterborough is near the bottom of national take up rates for the vaccine - with eligible people who have not booked their appointments urged to do so.

In total, 100,358 people had received their first dose of the vaccine by the end of May 23 - the day the 100,000th person in the city had the jab.

Of those, 58,641 people have now had both jabs.

The statistics mean that 51.7 per cent of people aged 16 and above in Peterborough have now had one jab, and 30.2 per cent have had both jabs.

The NHS statistics show that in Peterborough:

For people aged under 40, 17,133 have had the first dose, and 7,753 have had the second dose

For people aged 40-44, 10,497 have had the first dose, and 2,888 have had the second dose

For people aged 45-49, 10,919 have had the first dose and 3,509 have had the second dose.

In total for people aged under 50, 39,515 people (32.7 per cent) have had the first dose and 14,150 (11.7 per cent) have had the second dose.

For people aged 50-54, 11,885 (77.2 per cent) have had the first dose and 5,400 (35.1 per cent) have had the second dose.

For people aged 55-59, 11,134 (80.2 per cent) have had the first dose and 5,399 (38.9 per cent) have had the second dose.

For people aged 60-64, 9,561 (82.9 per cent) have had the first dose and 6,146 (53.3 per cent) have had the second dose.

For people aged 65-69, 8,076 (86.1 per cent) have had the first dose and 7,138 (76.1 per cent) have had the second dose.

For people aged 70-74, 7,774 (91.2 per cent) have had the first dose and 7,505 (88 per cent) have had the second dose.

For people aged 75-79, 5,499 (93.6 per cent) have had the first dose and 5,353 (91.1 per cent) have had the second dose.

For people aged 80 and over, 7,880 (92.4 per cent) have had the first dose and 7,550 (88.5 per cent) have had the second dose.

Government data shows that by May 25, 53.7 of people aged 18 and over have had the first dose in the city,a nd 32 per cent have had the second dose - far below the total for the UK, which stands at 72.9 per cent for the first dose and 44.8 for the second dose.

Everyone aged 30 and over can now book their vaccine online via www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119

Government data is available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/vaccinations?areaType=ltla&areaName=Peterborough