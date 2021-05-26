Vaccine milestone as 100,000th Peterborough resident given jab

The milestone was hit on Sunday as the roll out continues in the city.

By the end of Monday, 100,595 people in the city had received their first dose and 58,911 had received their second dose.

The city’s battle against the virus has continued with extra testing available following the discovery of ‘a few’ cases of variants of the virus.

The 100,000th person has had their first COVID dose in Peterborough