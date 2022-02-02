Get COVID jab at Peterborough United FA Cup match this weekend
Peterborough United supporters will be able to get vaccinated at the FA Cup match against QPR this weekend.
Peterborough has had the highest COVID case rate in England for more than a week now, and vaccination rates in the city remain much lower than the rate across the country as a whole.
In a bid to increase the number of people who get a vaccine, a pop-up clinic will be held at the cup match at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, with vaccines available from 12.30pm until 3.15pm.
Last year a number of Peterborough United players were vaccinated at the club’s home ground.
A pop-up vaccination clinic will also be held at the Faizan-e-Madina Mosque in Peterborough on Friday between 11am and 5pm.
Anyone who is eligible for a vaccine can pop along to a walk-in clinic near them – no appointment needed. People who walk in to get their vaccine do not need to bring ID, and they do not need to know their NHS number. Pop-up clinics this week are open to patients aged 16+.
More than 1.93 million doses of vaccine have now been delivered across Peterborough and Cambridegshrie. The COVID-19 vaccination is our best protection against COVID-19, so local communities are being urged to come forward and get the jab. It is never too late to accept the offer of the vaccination – patients who still need their first or second dose should rest assured that our friendly vaccination teams will be delighted to see them at our pop-up clinics.
The case rate in Peterborough is currently 1,880.3 cases per 100,000 people - much higher than the UK rate of 1,033.2.
Peterborough’s rate is the highest in England, and the third highest in the UK.
However, just 64.5 per cent of the Peterborough population have had at least two doses of vaccine - compared to 84.2 per cent of the UK population - and 46.9 per cent have had three doses, compared to 64.9 per cent of the population nationally.
The full range of pop-up clinics in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, as well as a number of daily clinics that operate seven days a week, can be found on the Vaccinators on Tour website via www.thevaccinators.co.uk. People who would prefer to book can still arrange their appointments at bookable sites across the area via www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine, or by calling 119.
