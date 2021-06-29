Scores of people- including Posh stars - attend walk in vaccine clinic at Peterborough United’s ground

The walk in clinic was held on Saturday and Sunday at the Weston Homes Stadium - and members of Peterborough United’s Championship squad were among the first to get a jab.

The event was one of a number of clinics being held across Peterborough to try and increase the number of people getting their jabs in the city. The previous weekend a clinic was held at the Thomas Walker Medical Centre.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG said; “The vaccination programme is progressing well across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, with more than a million COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to date thanks to an incredible team effort.

“Thousands of people in Peterborough have now taken advantage of walk-in clinics across the city to get their jab, including at our pop-up walk-in sites at Thomas Walker Surgery and at Peterborough United Football Club. We are planning further walk-in opportunities over the coming days and weeks, but if you’d rather get dates in the diary you can still choose to book your appointments online or by ringing 119.”

