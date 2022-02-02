COVID cases fall in 12 Peterborough neighbourhoods - but city still has highest rate in England

The way cases are recorded by the Government has changed this week, so it now includes re-infections - meaning rates are higher in all areas across the country.

However, the data from previous weeks has also been updated, meaning it is possible to compare the number of cases in Peterborough to previous weeks.

The latest data shows that in the seven days up to January 27, there were 3,810 cases in Peterborough - a reduction of 172 compared to the previous week. The case rate in the city stood at 1,880.3 cases per 100,000 people. At the same point, the UK rate stood at 1,033.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Peterborough has the highest case rate in England, and the third highest in the UK as a whole, behind two areas of Northern Ireland.

The Government data also shows that on January 25 there were 121 patients with COVID in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust hospitals - which includes Peterborough City Hospital. The high point during the current Omicron wave was 129 patients on January 17.

There were 12 COVID deaths (within 28 days of a positive COVID test) in Peterborough recorded in January.

Residents who are eligible for a vaccination against COVID are being urged to get a jab. For information on when and where to get vaccinated, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

1. Hampton Vale 284 cases (-12 compared to the previous week) Rate: 2,410.0 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Paston 263 cases (-8 compared to the previous week) Rate: 2,425.3 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Fengate and Parnwell 241 cases (+10 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,977.0 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Woodston and West Town 237 cases (+37 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,863.8 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales