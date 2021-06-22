From 91-year-olds to 18-year-olds, scores attend Peterborough walk in vaccination clinic

Walk-in Covid 19 vaccination centre at the Thomas Walker Medical Centre, Princes Street, Peterborough EMN-210620-170049009

The walk in clinic was held at the Thomas Walker centre in the city on Saturday and Sunday, to make sure as many people as possible get their jabs.

The city’s vaccine take up rate is a long way behind the UK rate, and concern has been raised about the amount of people getting the vaccines.

Saturday saw more than 1,200 people in the city get their first dose - the highest number since the end of March, while hundreds more had their second dose.

A second walk in vaccination clinic will be held in Peterborough this weekend - this time at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium.

Today Mustafa Malik, Chief Executive at GPN who were leading the clinics at the weekend said: “We are really pleased with how well the walk in at Thomas Walker went this weekend. It was an event arranged by the local community, for the local community, and we saw local people aged from 18 all the way up to 91 years old attending to get their vaccinations.