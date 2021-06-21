Landmark one millionth Covid jab delivered in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Team are celebrating after delivering their one millionth Covid-19 jab and the news comes after Peterborough’s first walk-in vaccination days were held over the weekend.

Health chiefs say the millionth dose was delivered on Thursday, (June 17) last week.

The Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Team comprises partners from across health and social care in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, who are working together to deliver the largest immunisation programme of our time.

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) – who led the local vaccination campaign – and local GP, explains: “This is a real milestone moment for the vaccination programme in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, and one I am so proud to announce.

“I would like to personally thank each and every person involved in the programme including our vaccinators, GPs, Pharmacists, Hospital teams, CCG team, local authorities and the many, many volunteers it takes to run the programme across our area. It has been a tremendous team effort, and our focus remains on ensuring everyone is protected and that no one gets left behind.”#The millionth dose marks the cumulative total of first and second dose COVID-19 vaccinations given across the area and marks a significant landmark in the campaign to protect local people against COVID-19 ahead of the biggest ever walk-in vaccination clinic to be run in the local area this weekend.

Over the weekend in Peterborough the Thomas Walker Surgery on Princes Street was open from 8am-8pm on both Saturday and Sunday to give out first jabs to over 18s.

On Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 June, from 8am and 8pm, another walk-in vaccination clinic for local residents is running at Peterborough United Football Club, for first and second doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

There are currently five active vaccination sites in Peterborough:

Thomas Walker Surgery

City Care Centre

East of England Arena and Events Centre

Halls Chemist (Napier Place)

Boots (Queensgate)

1. The walk-in Covid 19 vaccination centre at the Thomas Walker Medical Centre, Princes Street, Peterborough was open on Sunday. Photo: Midlands Buy photo

