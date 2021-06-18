Walk in vaccination clinic to be held at Peterborough United ground to tackle low jab take up rate in the city

The clinics will be held on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 June 2021 from 8am until 8pm.

The local NHS is continuing its focus to get as many eligible residents vaccinated as soon as possible with a drop-in vaccination clinics being held this weekend at Thomas Walker Surgery in Peterborough (8am until 8pm) and next week at the football ground.

Adults aged 18 and over can get their vaccination by booking an appointment at one of our existing vaccination sites by visiting www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or calling 119. Alternatively, they can drop in at Peterborough United Football Club, London Road, Peterborough between 8am and 8pm on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 June.

The clinic will be held at the home of Peterborough United

The team will be vaccinating with Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

These new walk-in clinics are being organised in partnership with Greater Peterborough Network (GP Federation), Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and the Local Authorities. They are in addition to five other vaccination sites offering bookable slots across the city.

The CCG’s Clinical Chair Dr Gary Howsam said: “The best defence against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. As a GP, I would like to encourage everyone who is eligible to get the jab as soon as possible.

“Peterborough United Football Ground is a fantastic venue for our walk-in clinic, and the club have been so supportive of our shared goal to get as many local people vaccinated as possible. You don’t need an appointment, or even a match day ticket, you can just turn up on the day to join the millions of others who have already had the vaccine to help to protect themselves and others.

“If you’d rather get a date in the diary, you can still book your vaccination appointments online via www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119 if you do not use the internet.”

Local residents only need to bring a face covering with them to the walk-in clinics. Although it will help NHS staff process patients quickly if they also bring their NHS number or ID, people can still drop by if they do not have these to hand or do not know their NHS number.

Earlier this week, North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara raised concerns over how far behind the UK take up rate Peterborough’s vaccine take up rate was.