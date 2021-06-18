At least 40 per cent of people in half of Peterborough’s neighbourhoods have not even had one COVID jab

Of the 22 areas of Peterborough 11 have a first jab take up rate of 60 per cent of less, NHS figures have revealed, as of June 13.

However, eight areas have a first jab take up rate of more than 70 per cent. The figures from NHS England cover everyone 16 and over.

The national figure on June 13 was 79.2 per cent - only one area had a percentage above that number - however the Government figures include everyone aged 18 and over.

For second doses, the national figure from the Government was 56.9 per cent - with five of the 22 areas of Peterborough posting a figure higher than that number.

Half the areas of the city posted a figure below 40 per cent.

Earlier this week, North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara raised concerns over how far behind the UK take up rate Peterborough’s vaccine take up rate was.

A walk in vaccine clinic will be held in Peterborough this weekend to enable more people to get the jab.

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey First dose percentage: 80. Second dose percentage: 64

2. Orton West and Castor First dose percentage: 78. Second dose percentage: 60

3. Newborough and Peakirk First dose percentage: 77. Second dose percentage: 59

4. Eye and Thorney First dose percentage: 76. Second dose percentage: 59