Peterborough sees best day for first jabs since March as case rate hits highest level for a month - but hospitalisations stay low

The city’s case rate is now at 33.6 cases per 100,000 people (as of June 15, the latest available data) - the highest rate since May 10, when it stood at 34.1.

Peterborough’s rate has now risen for seven consecutive days.

However, Peterborough’s rate is still less than half the UK rate - 85.1.

Covid Vaccine

June 19 was the best day for people in the city getting their first dose since March 27. A total of 1,256 people in the city received their jab on June 19 and a further 613 had their second jab.

But Peterborough’s vaccination rate still remains low compared to the rest of the country.

For first doses, 61.9 per cent of the population aged 18 and over have had at least one dose in the city, and 42.5 have had two doses. The UK rate is 81.6 for first doses and 59.5 for second doses.

Government data on people being admitted to hospitals run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) shows that one person was admitted on June 12 and one on June 13 (the latest date where data is available on hospital admissions). Previously, the last person admitted was on May 25.

The data shows that on June 15 (the last day data is available) two people were in the hospitals with COVID.

No patients have been in a mechanical ventilation bed since May 7 (up to June 15).

The last COVID related death (within 28 days of a positive test) in Peterborough was on April 16.