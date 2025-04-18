Awards for NHS consultants working with baby loss and high-risk pregnancies across Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“These awards celebrate incredible healthcare professionals who go above and beyond to ensure safe and compassionate maternity and neonatal care”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two hospital consultants have been honoured for their exceptional care of high-risk pregnant women and families suffering baby loss.

The Obstetrics and Gynaecology consultants from North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (NWAFT) beat off competition from NHS and community workers from more than 100 trusts across the UK to receive accolades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual awards, organised by baby loss charities the Mariposa International and the Saying Goodbye Charity in London, recognise outstanding healthcare professionals in this field.

Dr Lukasz Polanski, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist,, left, and Consultant Obstetrician Dr Rabia Zill-e-Huma, right.

Dr Lukasz Polanski, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Peterborough City Hospital, was honoured with the Special Recognition Award.

A spokesperson for NWAFT said: “Judges said this award acknowledged his outstanding commitment, compassion, and contributions to supporting bereaved families during their most difficult times.

“Meanwhile, Consultant Obstetrician Dr Rabia Zill-e-Huma, a Maternal Medicine Specialist at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, is the proud recipient of not one, but two highly coveted awards at the national and regional level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first was the "National Maternity Unit Marvels (MUMS) Winner Award" given by Baby Lifeline UK at a ceremony held at the House of Common in the family’s nominations category for providing exceptional care during the pandemic to high-risk pregnancies.

“These awards celebrate incredible healthcare professionals who go above and beyond to ensure safe and compassionate maternity and neonatal care, with Dr Rabia being nominated by a patient under her care.”

Judges commented that Dr Rabia provided “supportive and excellent care by going the extra mile-outstanding care provided in a complex pregnancy that resulted in a positive outcome. Dr Rabia embodies the caring ethos that all doctors should aspire to”.

She was also awarded an ‘East of England Obstetrician of the Year Winner Award’ by the East of England Perinatal Maternity and Neonatal Care Forum held at Newmarket Racecourse - following several nominations by her multi-professional colleagues and trainees who commented that: “Dr Rabia exemplifies qualities such as vision, empathy, resilience, and the ability to inspire others. She fosters a positive work environment, encourages professional growth and leads by ensuring the team achieves both individual and collective goals. She is a very kind and helpful human being as well”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust Maternity Consultant Tarang Majmudar added: “The whole department and indeed the entire Trust is so very proud of Dr Lukasz and Dr Rabia on their wonderful achievements and much deserved recognition for the excellent work they and their teams do in caring for, and supporting, so many patients who face anxious and difficult times.”