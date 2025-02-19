WATCH: School in Peterborough celebrates the Chinese New Year

Students were able to experience traditional Chinese performances, activities and food

A Peterborough school was delighted to join millions worldwide in celebrating Chinese New Year 2025, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake.

Yesterday, (February 18), Peterborough Chinese School hosted its 2025 Spring Festival event at Jack Hunt School, in Bradwell Road, bringing together teachers, students, and members of the public for a spectacular celebration.

More than 220 people attended the event organised by Janice Deng, Principal of Peterborough Chinese School.

The Snake, a revered symbol in Chinese culture, represents wisdom, intuition, and adaptability, making this year a significant occasion for reflection and renewal. Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, is among the most important traditional celebrations in China and East Asia. The festivities span 15 days, culminating in the vibrant Lantern Festival on February 12th, 2025.

At Jack Hunt School, part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust, students, staff, and the local community immersed themselves in the rich traditions of this festival through a series of engaging activities, including:

• Traditional Decorations – The school will be adorned with red lanterns and symbolic ornaments to welcome good fortune and prosperity.

• Cultural Workshops – Students will explore Chinese New Year customs through interactive sessions, including calligraphy and storytelling.

Pupils took part in Chinese New Year celebrations on February 18.

• Festive Cuisine – A special focus will be given to traditional foods such as dumplings, rice cakes, and fish, each symbolizing luck, happiness, and prosperity.

• Red Envelope Tradition – Learning about the significance of red envelopes (hongbao), filled with money and given to children as a gesture of good fortune.

Sidra Hussain, International Education Coordinator at Jack Hunt School said: “Jack Hunt School was delighted to host the Chinese School's vibrant Chinese New Year celebrations, bringing together students and the community to experience traditional performances, cultural activities, and a special Chinese menu. In the lead-up to the event, Jack Hunt School students engaged in learning about Chinese New Year traditions, cuisine and culture, deepening their understanding and appreciation of this important festival.”

The event featured a grand New Year lion dance performance, a cherished tradition believed to ward off evil spirits and bring good luck. Accompanied by the rhythmic beats of gongs and drums, the lively lion engaged with the audience, spreading joy and excitement.

Joe, Jau, Tom and Kyle celebrating Chinese New Year at Jack Hunt School, in Peterborough.

Following the lion dance, students from Peterborough Chinese School showcased a variety of performances, including songs, dances, and poetry recitations. A special musical symphony featuring the piano, guzheng, and violin provided a mesmerizing audio-visual experience, highlighting the beauty of Chinese culture.

Peterborough Chinese School held a lucky draw with over 100 prizes, including a top prize of £100 in Lucky Money. Additionally, a Chinese ornaments auction took place, allowing visitors to participate in raising funds for the school. All proceeds will contribute to teacher training, cultural workshops, and school trips.

Sidra Hussain highlighted the importance of embracing cultural diversity, stating: “Chinese New Year provides a fantastic opportunity for our students to connect with global traditions and embrace the values of unity, prosperity, and reflection. We have a strong partnership, with the Chinese School utilising Jack Hunt School’s facilities, and many of our students attending the Chinese School.”

Peterborough Chinese School has been a cornerstone of Mandarin education in the community since its establishment in 1991. Janice Deng, who has been the head of the school since 2015, leads a dedicated team of volunteer teachers and helpers. The school supports nearly 100 students from diverse backgrounds, including Chinese, half-Chinese, English, and Romanian families. Over the years, it has played a key role in assisting local schools with GCSE Mandarin speaking exams and fostering a vibrant school-parent community.

Beyond Chinese New Year, Peterborough Chinese School hosts several cultural workshops throughout the year, celebrating Yuanxiao (Lantern Festival), Duanwu (Dragon Boat Festival), Chongyang (Double Ninth Festival), Mid-Autumn Festival, and National Day.

Janice Deng said: “The performance ended with a perfect prelude to the chorus ‘My Chinese Heart’ by all the school staff. Even when we all dress in western suit or dress, our Chinese heart is always with us. This song sings the voices of so many Chinese people and also sings the voices of so many overseas Chinese.

“The inheritance of the persistent blood and culture in the bones of the Chinese people embodies the significance of today’s gathering and the value of the existence of Peterborough Chinese School. The end of the activity is a dinner party and welcoming the God of Wealth. The various delicacies from all over China make every visitor feel that the trip is endless and worthwhile. The variety of delicious staple food, snacks and desserts is dazzling and countless. The cooking’s smoke and fire are the most soothing to mortal hearts. These delicacies undoubtedly soothe the hearts of overseas travellers. This party is destined to be unforgettable. During the meal, the most popular “God of Wealth” among Chinese people sent red envelopes to every guest present, which means that the coming year will bring abundant wealth and a happy and prosperous life.”

Peterborough Chinese School prepared lucky bags with oranges and sweets for each visitor, wishing everyone full blessings, health and happiness in the new year.