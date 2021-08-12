Peterborough GCSE Results Day: Celebrations at Ormiston Bushfield Academy following ‘year of twists and turns’

Pupils from Bushfield

Principal of the school, Dennis Kirwan, thanked the pupils, their families, and teachers for their hard work throughout the pandemic as many youngsters picked up exceptional results.

Mr Kirwan said; “We are very proud of all our year 11 students, today marks the end of a long but rewarding journey.

“It has been another year of twists and turns with the global pandemic but our students have demonstrated a remarkable resilience and courage throughout.

“Many of our students are continuing to study with us in our 6th form I am delighted to be welcoming them back in September. I would like to thank all our students, their families, our staff and the wider school community for their ongoing support and we look forward to seeing our students progress on to the next stage of their education and fulfil their goals.”

Some of the individual successes at the school included:

Tony Thanickal who successfully achieved eight grade 9’s and one Distinction

James Stowe impressively achieved seven grade 9’s, one Distinction* and one grade 8.

Joshua Hales seven grade 9’s and two Distinctions.

Daisy Desborough five grade 9’s and three 8’s.

Charlie Ardern six grade 9’s, one distinction, one grade 8, and one grade 7

Benjamin Hurst four grade 9’s, three grade 8’s and one grade 7

Briony Arnott three grade 9’s, three grade 8’s and two grade 7

Everyone at Ormiston Bushfield Academy is thrilled with the progress of so many individuals, although the top performing students often steal the headlines, the Academy celebrates with all students who have overcome so much this year. As a result of today’s success there is an increasing number of students moving into OBA’s 6th form.