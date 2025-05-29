Council to work closely with Peterborough pre-school set to close over concerns about alternative places

Eyrescroft Pre-School in Bretton is set to close.

Peterborough City Council has said that it is working closely with the Early Years Alliance after the announcement that Eyrescroft Pre-School in Bretton is set to close.

The school informed parents last week of the intention to close the setting; leaving around 40 children in need of finding a new pre-school.

Eyrescroft Pre-School and primary school occupy the same site.

The school is not run by the council but the council does, however, have a statutory obligation to ensure that there are enough pre-school places for all children in the city. Therefore, the council has said that it is working with the Early Years Alliance to manage this obligation and has encouraged parents to engage with an ongoing consultation.

Cllr Katy Cole, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services said: “We have been made aware of the consultation for proposed closure of the independently owned Eyrescroft Pre-School.

"We encourage parents and carers to engage with the consultation process and share their views. The local authority has a statutory duty to ensure there are sufficient early years places and will work closely with the provider following the outcome of the consultation to ensure that this duty is fulfilled.

“I have reached out to Cllr's. Strangward, Jenkins and Warren (ward councillors) and MP for Peterborough Andrew Pakes, keeping them informed of what is happening and the impact this consultation will have on the residents of Bretton, ensuring all users of this Pre-school are supported throughout the process.”